WPD investigates sexual assault -
According to Lt. G.P. Dotson, a 19 year old girl was the victim of an alleged sexual assault by her step-father, Kevin Elkins.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randolph county teachers
|2 hr
|Spud
|61
|Poe Run Plant Stripped Clean
|5 hr
|Nothing Left
|1
|Judicial System In Elkins Is A Joke
|5 hr
|Knee Pads
|1
|Melissa Summerfield is a SNITCH
|9 hr
|Spud
|10
|Ashley Arbogast???? (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Annyomous
|2
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|14 hr
|Luv2hateetown
|8
|Black guy that got fired at Walmart (Mar '16)
|17 hr
|Meg
|5
