Woman charged in gun threats

Woman charged in gun threats

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A Randolph County woman is behind bars after allegedly pointing a gun at two individuals and threatening to kill them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John taylor 58 min Snooty 2
Jesus christ 1 hr Mother ship shadow 15
richard connally? 5 hr Melissa 10
Carl Vandevender 7 hr Blue_eyed_butcher13 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 7 hr Anonymous 3,984
Elkins 3rd Highest Crime City In The State 9 hr Ummm 8
Sterling 12 hr Soconfused 4
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC