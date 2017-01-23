West Virginia Division of Natural Resources seeks wildlife paintings
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking original color wildlife paintings for its 2018 edition of the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar. Paintings may depict game and fish species or feature other wildlife in the state such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|richard connally?
|1 hr
|Melissa
|10
|Carl Vandevender
|3 hr
|Blue_eyed_butcher13
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|3,984
|Jesus christ
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|14
|Elkins 3rd Highest Crime City In The State
|4 hr
|Ummm
|8
|Sterling
|7 hr
|Soconfused
|4
|Mary phillips
|14 hr
|Stevendoodoohead
|2
