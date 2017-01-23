West Virginia Division of Natural Res...

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources seeks wildlife paintings

Yesterday

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking original color wildlife paintings for its 2018 edition of the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar. Paintings may depict game and fish species or feature other wildlife in the state such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish.

Elkins, WV

