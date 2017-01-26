Those we meet along the journey
I am journeying literally across the country. Lisa and I have been on the West Coast for several days to spend time with alumni and friends of D&E whose journey has taken them far away from the campus in Elkins, but whose hearts remain connected in wonderful and inspirational ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tausha Gilley
|2 hr
|Tausha
|20
|hey kyle hoyman
|3 hr
|Sooo
|9
|Lexys bar
|3 hr
|Okk
|28
|"Good Old Boy" Vintage
|3 hr
|notworththemoney
|3
|Any cute bi, or les?
|4 hr
|Lol
|20
|Hollie Lukenbill
|7 hr
|Dang
|4
|Good Old Boy BOE Get Rid Of Another One
|7 hr
|So I Hear
|9
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC