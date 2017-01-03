Storm creates slick roadways
Thursday's snowfall is expected to linger today as cold temperatures blast the region, creating slick roadways and multiple weather-related car accidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randolph county teachers
|4 hr
|Who care
|21
|Corrupt City Commissioners
|5 hr
|Your Mother
|3
|In town for a night
|5 hr
|uptown funk
|4
|Elkins man enters into guilty pleas
|8 hr
|meth head
|5
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|9 hr
|snooker doodle
|23
|Roxie nelson (May '16)
|11 hr
|Ssss
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Larry Robinson
|3,957
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC