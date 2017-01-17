Steen talks polio trip

Steen talks polio trip

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The Rotary Club of Elkins witnessed a presentation Monday by Jon Steen, chief human resources officer at Davis Memorial Hospital, about his Polio Plus Rotary trip to India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poling 2 hr Hes trash 6
Secret Mask Party 4 hr JustWondering 1
Jon Shifflet at Kroger 5 hr Lookinforahomeboy 7
Ok girls. Whos packin a big one?? 10 hr Lulu50000 5
Bill swecker 13 hr Breezy1999 4
Mountain Lions (Jun '12) 13 hr Mountain man 15
Ghosts/murders (Nov '15) 14 hr Truth 7
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC