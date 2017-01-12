Purple Majesties Red Hats host meeting

Purple Majesties Red Hats host meeting

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Elkins Purple Majesties Red Hats hosted its monthly meeting Jan. 9 at the Steer Restaurant in Elkins with 38 in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ok girls. Whos packin a big one?? 3 hr Lulu50000 5
Jon Shifflet at Kroger 6 hr Lookinforahomeboy 5
Bill swecker 7 hr Breezy1999 4
Mountain Lions (Jun '12) 7 hr Mountain man 15
Ghosts/murders (Nov '15) 8 hr Truth 7
Ashley Pine and Bill Swecker (May '15) 8 hr lol 11
Toughest guys in elkins 8 hr Truth 10
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC