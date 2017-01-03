Plea entered in drug-raid case
An individual who was arrested as part of a drug raid in December at the Central School Building in Elkins appeared in Randolph County Magistrate Court Thursday and was sentenced after entering a guilty plea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Wvstrong
|3,962
|Randolph county teachers
|3 hr
|Seek medical atte...
|27
|In town for a night
|4 hr
|Heads up
|7
|meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!!
|10 hr
|SMH
|24
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|13 hr
|NeverGonna
|24
|Elkins man enters into guilty pleas
|Thu
|meth head
|5
|Roxie nelson (May '16)
|Thu
|Ssss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC