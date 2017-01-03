Pair faces burglary charges

Pair faces burglary charges

Sunday

Eric Michael Everhart, 33, of Montrose, and Lisa Ann Crites, 38, of Elkins, are each charged with one felony count of nighttime burglary.

Elkins, WV

