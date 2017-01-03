New year brings good news
What better way to begin a new year than to share good news. And for those who love Davis & Elkins College, this is great news! Many are aware that during President Buck Smith's administration, D&E paid off all external debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt City Commissioners
|23 min
|Your Mother
|3
|Randolph county teachers
|37 min
|DavisAndElkinsAlumni
|20
|In town for a night
|53 min
|uptown funk
|4
|Elkins man enters into guilty pleas
|3 hr
|meth head
|5
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|4 hr
|snooker doodle
|23
|Roxie nelson (May '16)
|6 hr
|Ssss
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|14 hr
|Larry Robinson
|3,957
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC