Members celebrate dedication
The long-awaited dedication of the latest addition to the West Virginia State Civilian Conservation Corps Museum at Quiet Dell in Harrison County was celebrated Jan. 21 on the campus of the historic Quiet Dell Grade School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkins 3rd Highest Crime City In The State
|55 min
|pgh
|10
|Jesus christ
|1 hr
|Zombie Jesus
|19
|John taylor
|5 hr
|Supersnoot
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Well
|3,986
|richard connally?
|14 hr
|Melissa
|10
|Carl Vandevender
|16 hr
|Blue_eyed_butcher13
|1
|Sterling
|20 hr
|Soconfused
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC