Legacy Remembered

Legacy Remembered

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The Inter-Mountain photos by Beth Henry-Vance Community members march Sunday through downtown Elkins to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The march began at The Arts Center and ended at the dance studio space on the third floor of the Town Center Mall in Elkins, where a program included music and speeches about the famous civil rights ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay Away From Northwest Hardwoods 1 hr Nothing Left 6
Ok girls. Whos packin a big one?? 2 hr Megg 4
Jon Shifflet at Kroger 2 hr Lookinforahomeboy 5
Bill swecker 2 hr Breezy1999 4
Mountain Lions (Jun '12) 3 hr Mountain man 15
Ghosts/murders (Nov '15) 3 hr Truth 7
Ashley Pine and Bill Swecker (May '15) 3 hr lol 11
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC