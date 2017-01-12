Legacy Remembered
The Inter-Mountain photos by Beth Henry-Vance Community members march Sunday through downtown Elkins to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The march began at The Arts Center and ended at the dance studio space on the third floor of the Town Center Mall in Elkins, where a program included music and speeches about the famous civil rights ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
