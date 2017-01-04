First snowfall of 2017 arrives in Wes...

First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia Thursday

There are 3 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from 53 min ago, titled First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia Thursday. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

On Wednesday, the NWS issued Winter Weather Advisories for 24 counties including: Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas. Mike Zwier, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told MetroNews it will be a slow moving system that will only dump a few inches of snow in spots.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Orange is da new whack

Huntington, WV

#1 1 hr ago
Hey silent, get that plow ready boy

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

-zaphod-

Since: Jan 14

4,638

Location hidden
#2 10 min ago
Mr Plow that's the name. That name again is Mr Plow.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stay positive

Hockessin, DE

#3 1 min ago
Somehow this discussion will be transformed into something nasty by the end.

Snowshoe needs the snow
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randolph county teachers 1 hr All Who You Blow 12
Drugs 8 hr Dang 4
Heaven Pinkerton?? 18 hr sarah is gross 2
Dark chocolate 18 hr bbe 10
Name the snitches! Put them on blast! Tue die dumbfuck 50
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Tue Well 3,956
Melissa Summerfield is a SNITCH Tue Shes Crazy 7
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC