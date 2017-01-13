First Energy warning ice storm could lead to outages in parts of state
First Energy is preparing for the possibility of power outages in the higher elevation areas in counties east of the I-79 corridor in North Central West Virginia. "It's all well east of I-79 and up in the higher elevations," First Energy Spokesperson Todd Meyers told WAJR on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poe Run Plant Stripped Clean
|39 min
|Nothing Left
|1
|Judicial System In Elkins Is A Joke
|41 min
|Knee Pads
|1
|Randolph county teachers
|1 hr
|einsteins pet mouse
|59
|Melissa Summerfield is a SNITCH
|5 hr
|Spud
|10
|Ashley Arbogast???? (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Annyomous
|2
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|9 hr
|Luv2hateetown
|8
|Black guy that got fired at Walmart (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Meg
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC