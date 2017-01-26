Elkins taps experienced federal officer as interim police chief following unexpected resignation
The City of Elkins wasted no time in finding an experienced law enforcement officer following the unexpected resignation of former Police Chief C.D. Cross last Wednesday. Although he'll only hold the position on an interim basis and has no interest in holding the position beyond that title, former Upshur County Commissioner J.C. Raffety brings with him more than four decades of law enforcement experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D boyz snitch
|27 min
|Cashmeout
|6
|Elkins Is A Joke
|36 min
|Fire city commiss...
|1
|Michael Hunt
|1 hr
|Jfk
|1
|the millers
|2 hr
|just here
|6
|Chief Cross and EPD
|3 hr
|Hello
|9
|John taylor
|5 hr
|Sickofit
|16
|Nosey puss!es
|6 hr
|Jfk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC