Elkins taps experienced federal officer as interim police chief following unexpected resignation

The City of Elkins wasted no time in finding an experienced law enforcement officer following the unexpected resignation of former Police Chief C.D. Cross last Wednesday. Although he'll only hold the position on an interim basis and has no interest in holding the position beyond that title, former Upshur County Commissioner J.C. Raffety brings with him more than four decades of law enforcement experience.

