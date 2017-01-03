Elkins man facing felony charges
Daniel Craig Watson, 35, of Elkins, is charged with one felony count of entry of a building other than a dwelling and one felony count of grand larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randolph county teachers
|3 hr
|All talk No action
|44
|Autumn Kisner
|4 hr
|we all see it
|1
|meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!!
|6 hr
|Beverly boy
|26
|In town for a night
|6 hr
|humptydumpty
|12
|Rusty weese
|10 hr
|Question
|3
|Blackburn (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Blackburn
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Sun
|R Scott Mick
|3,969
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC