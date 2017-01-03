Elkins man facing felony charges

Elkins man facing felony charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Daniel Craig Watson, 35, of Elkins, is charged with one felony count of entry of a building other than a dwelling and one felony count of grand larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randolph county teachers 3 hr All talk No action 44
Autumn Kisner 4 hr we all see it 1
meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!! 6 hr Beverly boy 26
In town for a night 6 hr humptydumpty 12
Rusty weese 10 hr Question 3
Blackburn (Apr '16) 19 hr Blackburn 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sun R Scott Mick 3,969
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC