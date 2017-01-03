Elkins man enters into guilty pleas
Randy Junior Snelson, 39, of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one felony count of child neglect creating risk of injury, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen goods, as part of the agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|3 hr
|Orange is da new ...
|8
|Heaven Pinkerton??
|4 hr
|Bahahahaha
|3
|Randolph county teachers
|4 hr
|Dishonest boe
|13
|Drugs
|14 hr
|Dang
|4
|Dark chocolate
|Wed
|bbe
|10
|Name the snitches! Put them on blast!
|Tue
|die dumbfuck
|50
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Well
|3,956
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC