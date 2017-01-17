D&E to present - The Ugly Duckling'
The adaptation by student Jacob Currence will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randolph county teachers
|1 hr
|amburrralurt
|69
|Elkins 3rd Highest Crime City In The State
|1 hr
|Eat up with it
|1
|Toughest keyboard warriors in Elkins
|1 hr
|BOEizCrooks
|13
|Amy and kelly sharp (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Defending Son
|16
|Robbie Morris
|6 hr
|Wake out o Inbreds
|3
|Elkins Elected Officals Are Corrupt
|Wed
|Mother ship shadow
|2
|Ok girls. Whos packin a big one??
|Wed
|Laughingatyoulol
|6
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC