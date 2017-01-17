D&E announces inauguration plans
A week-long celebration of Davis & Elkins College will lead up to the inauguration of Chris Wood, the college's 15th president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toughest guys in elkins
|2 hr
|Tbear
|11
|Jon Shifflet at Kroger
|3 hr
|Tbear
|8
|Elkins Elected Officals Are Corrupt
|4 hr
|Who You Know
|1
|D&E circling the drain (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Local transplant
|19
|Poling
|17 hr
|Hes trash
|6
|Secret Mask Party
|20 hr
|JustWondering
|1
|Ok girls. Whos packin a big one??
|Tue
|Lulu50000
|5
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC