Commission discusses 911 renovations

Commission discusses 911 renovations

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The Randolph County Commission received a report Wednesday from Silling Architects, of Charleston, after the firm performed a study of the Emerson Phares building - a proposed new site for the Randolph County 911/OEM Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 41 min Larry Robinson 3,957
News First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia... 3 hr Misery loves company 15
Randolph county teachers 3 hr Truth be told 15
Heaven Pinkerton?? 12 hr Bahahahaha 3
Drugs 21 hr Dang 4
Dark chocolate Wed bbe 10
Name the snitches! Put them on blast! Tue die dumbfuck 50
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC