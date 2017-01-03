Boos & Applause
Applause and congratulations to Barbour County's Glenn Sweet on his retirement. The title that Sweet is leaving behind is as long as the years he's spent helping grow the public school system - director/manager of Attendance, Facilities and Technology for Barbour County Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott dominos
|28 min
|Your time will come
|1
|Nikita Coffman is about ignorant
|32 min
|Citizen
|1
|Randolph county teachers
|1 hr
|Its ok now
|42
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|R Scott Mick
|3,969
|Rusty weese
|5 hr
|I bet
|2
|Mandela effect!!!!
|5 hr
|Whatever
|6
|Poling
|6 hr
|Bradley C
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC