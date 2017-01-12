BOE to vote again on school closure
Randolph County Board of Education leaders have scheduled another vote regarding the proposed closure of Valley Head Elementary School, based on a West Virginia Board of Education leaders requested Wednesday that the county take up another vote, due to different legal interpretations of the county's voting process in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Summerfield is a SNITCH
|41 min
|Luv2hateetown
|9
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|50 min
|Luv2hateetown
|8
|Randolph county teachers
|2 hr
|RC resident
|58
|Black guy that got fired at Walmart (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Meg
|5
|Jaci Costello
|3 hr
|Truth
|4
|Devin Colett?
|3 hr
|Meg
|14
|crystal springs mobile home park
|3 hr
|Meg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC