Blaze damages storage units
Roughly 20 storage units sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday night at Aero Self Storage along the Beverly Five-lane, south of Elkins.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexys bar
|40 min
|curious
|21
|Northwest Hardwoods
|2 hr
|reality
|3
|John taylor
|5 hr
|Timmy
|20
|Chief Cross and EPD
|7 hr
|corrupt cops
|13
|richard connally?
|9 hr
|dmdkkdsnjs
|20
|D boyz snitch
|12 hr
|suck asses
|9
|Elkins Is A Joke
|13 hr
|Whatsreal
|3
