Blaze damages storage units

Blaze damages storage units

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Roughly 20 storage units sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday night at Aero Self Storage along the Beverly Five-lane, south of Elkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexys bar 40 min curious 21
Northwest Hardwoods 2 hr reality 3
John taylor 5 hr Timmy 20
Chief Cross and EPD 7 hr corrupt cops 13
richard connally? 9 hr dmdkkdsnjs 20
D boyz snitch 12 hr suck asses 9
Elkins Is A Joke 13 hr Whatsreal 3
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC