AMT, church deal is finalized
Almost a year after signing documents to sell the American Mountain Theater to Summit Church, AMT officials announced Monday the deal has been finalized.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toughest keyboard warriors in Elkins
|4 hr
|Gay fake news
|11
|Elkins Elected Officals Are Corrupt
|12 hr
|Mother ship shadow
|2
|Ok girls. Whos packin a big one??
|17 hr
|Laughingatyoulol
|6
|Toughest guys in elkins
|23 hr
|Tbear
|11
|Jon Shifflet at Kroger
|Tue
|Tbear
|8
|D&E circling the drain (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Local transplant
|19
|Poling
|Tue
|Hes trash
|6
