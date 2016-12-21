W.Va. can expect warm, wet winter season
Above average temperatures are in store for this winter season in West Virginia, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dylan Cooper. Some areas of West Virginia will reach the 50's and 60's this week ahead of Christmas Day this Sunday.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Xmas To All The Corrupt Officals In Elkins
|2 hr
|truethat
|2
|Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new y...
|3 hr
|Worthless Town Of...
|3
|Look at all the drugies who dindu nuffin on 11t...
|7 hr
|Santa
|5
|opal skidmores demize
|12 hr
|an eye for an eye
|10
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|18 hr
|Chris
|5
|City resident is charged with abuse
|Fri
|Lemon
|15
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
