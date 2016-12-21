Pleas entered in drug raid case

There are 5 comments on the The Inter-Mountain story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Pleas entered in drug raid case. In it, The Inter-Mountain reports that:

Four individuals who were arrested as part of a drug raid earlier this month at the Central School Building in Elkins appeared in Randolph County Magistrate Court this week, three of them entering guilty pleas.

telling if selling

Elkins, WV

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
this is why methheads are running wild some get all the brakes some don't they are probably are all hardworking citzen that need a brake hahaaaaaaaaaaaaa

wow

Elkins, WV

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
telling if selling wrote:
this is why methheads are running wild some get all the brakes some don't they are probably are all hardworking citzen that need a brake hahaaaaaaaaaaaaa
this all you get for selling meth
Dildobaggins

Philadelphia, PA

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Sad that law enforcement risks their life for a probation sentence
wow

Elkins, WV

#4 Wednesday Dec 21
Dildobaggins wrote:
Sad that law enforcement risks their life for a probation sentence
whats sad some get up 5 years for this some don't they don't even have drug test to see if they are still doing same shit way to clean up the town money well spent

Chris

Buckhannon, WV

#5 Yesterday
Thats why the crimes wont stop because people keep breaking the law and telling on someone else for something and what they did was swept away until everyone pays for there own crime its not gonna stop and most the times the ones telling law enforcement stuff is the worse and even adding more to their lies to sink someone else.
