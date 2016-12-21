Mallow receives liver donation, transplant
As thousands of West Virginians gathered around the Christmas tree last week to open gifts with family, or pulled baked turkey and ham from the oven for the early afternoon meal, Carol Mallow sat quietly in a living room chair in her home on Weaver Road in Crystal Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name the snitches! Put them on blast!
|40 min
|Head In The Sand
|47
|morgan (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|gasmonkey
|11
|Randolph County People Are Very Low Class
|6 hr
|Squeal Like A Pig
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Will Warren SR
|3,931
|On the first day of Christmas, Randolph County ...
|12 hr
|bev26253
|11
|Christian Ramsey
|Thu
|Timberjack
|2
|All Crooks Being Sworn In
|Thu
|Nothing Ever Changes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC