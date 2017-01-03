Mabie resident facing charges
A judge modified the bond of a Randolph County man accused of failing to provide the West Virginia State Police with information changes to his sexual offender registration entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|3 hr
|Orange is da new ...
|8
|Heaven Pinkerton??
|4 hr
|Bahahahaha
|3
|Randolph county teachers
|4 hr
|Dishonest boe
|13
|Drugs
|14 hr
|Dang
|4
|Dark chocolate
|Wed
|bbe
|10
|Name the snitches! Put them on blast!
|Tue
|die dumbfuck
|50
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Well
|3,956
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC