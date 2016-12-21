FBL donates food
The Harman School Future Business Leaders of America recently donated more than 50 canned food items, which included potatoes, corn, stuffing, peas, green beans, canned milk and fruit, along with a 20-pound turkey and 50 pounds of potatoes to be presented to a family in the Harman community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christian Ramsey
|34 min
|Timberjack
|2
|On the first day of Christmas, Randolph County ...
|1 hr
|bev26253
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|jerry
|3,927
|All Crooks Being Sworn In
|10 hr
|Nothing Ever Changes
|1
|James Trimm
|17 hr
|Morgan Leigh
|3
|Elkins "Good Old Boy" Town
|Wed
|stuckinarut
|11
|Kevin redding
|Dec 27
|Exxon 44
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC