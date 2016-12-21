FBL donates food

FBL donates food

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The Harman School Future Business Leaders of America recently donated more than 50 canned food items, which included potatoes, corn, stuffing, peas, green beans, canned milk and fruit, along with a 20-pound turkey and 50 pounds of potatoes to be presented to a family in the Harman community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christian Ramsey 34 min Timberjack 2
On the first day of Christmas, Randolph County ... 1 hr bev26253 8
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 3 hr jerry 3,927
All Crooks Being Sworn In 10 hr Nothing Ever Changes 1
James Trimm 17 hr Morgan Leigh 3
Elkins "Good Old Boy" Town Wed stuckinarut 11
Kevin redding Dec 27 Exxon 44 1
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC