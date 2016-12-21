Early Christmas Surprise
Four Davis & Elkins College Upward Bound students received an early Christmas surprise when Assistant Directors Katy Dillon and Alison Shields presented them with computers to assist with their school work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah barrickman
|4 hr
|dntuwishurgfwasho...
|1
|meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!!
|9 hr
|DMV_baby
|14
|Dark chocolate
|9 hr
|DMV_baby
|8
|Look at all the drugies who dindu nuffin on 11t...
|18 hr
|Santa
|5
|opal skidmores demize
|23 hr
|an eye for an eye
|10
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|Sat
|Chris
|5
|City resident is charged with abuse
|Fri
|Lemon
|15
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC