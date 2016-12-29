Double-digit snowfall amounts possible in some areas
West Virginia will get its first significant snowstorm Thursday night through Friday afternoon with the highest elevations expected to get 10 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service. "We get a cold, moist northwest flow off the Great Lakes and then as you lift the air up the mountains it squeezes the precipitation out as snow," he said.
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory carpenter
|5 hr
|Dawn
|2
|Name the snitches! Put them on blast!
|9 hr
|die dumbfuck
|50
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Well
|3,956
|Melissa Summerfield is a SNITCH
|17 hr
|Shes Crazy
|7
|meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!!
|23 hr
|Rme
|23
|No Justice In Elkins Kangaroo Courts
|Mon
|Broken record
|4
|Katrina Sherman
|Mon
|Concerned
|1
