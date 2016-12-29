Double-digit snowfall amounts possibl...

Double-digit snowfall amounts possible in some areas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia will get its first significant snowstorm Thursday night through Friday afternoon with the highest elevations expected to get 10 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service. "We get a cold, moist northwest flow off the Great Lakes and then as you lift the air up the mountains it squeezes the precipitation out as snow," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cory carpenter 5 hr Dawn 2
Name the snitches! Put them on blast! 9 hr die dumbfuck 50
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 12 hr Well 3,956
Melissa Summerfield is a SNITCH 17 hr Shes Crazy 7
meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!! 23 hr Rme 23
No Justice In Elkins Kangaroo Courts Mon Broken record 4
Katrina Sherman Mon Concerned 1
See all Elkins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkins Forum Now

Elkins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Elkins, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC