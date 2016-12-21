Benavides Signs Books

Benavides Signs Books

Bobby Benavides, author of 'MADE FOR MORE: A Journey of Discovery and Purpose,' signs a copy of his book for Jensen Kenney, right, Friday afternoon at Holistic Housewife, located at 303 Davis Ave. in Elkins.

Elkins, WV

