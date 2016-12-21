Benavides Signs Books
Bobby Benavides, author of 'MADE FOR MORE: A Journey of Discovery and Purpose,' signs a copy of his book for Jensen Kenney, right, Friday afternoon at Holistic Housewife, located at 303 Davis Ave. in Elkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth heads in elkins?? annd goo!!!
|52 min
|Obvi
|15
|Name the snitches! Put them on blast!
|3 hr
|Head In The Sand
|47
|morgan (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|gasmonkey
|11
|Randolph County People Are Very Low Class
|9 hr
|Squeal Like A Pig
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Will Warren SR
|3,931
|On the first day of Christmas, Randolph County ...
|15 hr
|bev26253
|11
|Christian Ramsey
|Thu
|Timberjack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC