Area man is facing three felony counts
A Randolph County man is behind bars and accused of failing to provide the West Virginia State Police with information changes to his sexual offender registration entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkins "Good Old Boy" Town
|5 hr
|Run Coward Run
|10
|Courtney Foster
|6 hr
|that guy
|9
|Kevin redding
|18 hr
|Exxon 44
|1
|Hidie williams
|18 hr
|Losermom11
|29
|Dark chocolate
|Dec 25
|WelfareState
|9
|City resident is charged with abuse
|Dec 25
|Hmmm
|16
|Sarah barrickman
|Dec 25
|dntuwishurgfwasho...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC