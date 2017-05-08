VIDEO: Weather makes impact on March of Dimes Tri-City March For Babies -
The Tri-City March For Babies, an annual fundraising event for March of Dimes, lead by Ambassador family the Swaims. The wind was as entertaining as the percussionists from Starmount High School who encouraged walkers along the 3.2-mile route which included a portion of downtown as well as Elkin Municipal Park Saturday morning during the Tri-City March For Babies.
