VIDEO: The Yadkin River overflowed ba...

VIDEO: The Yadkin River overflowed banks due to Spring storm -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Katie Billings thinks the dam on Big Elkin Creek at the Elkin Public Library where she works upstairs looks like it's churning chocolate in Willie Wonka's factory. After several days of nearly continuous rains, Elkin residents were reminded of the flood of 1916 when water heights reached 40 feet above normal, according to local historian Dr. S. Jason Couch in his book on Elkin written for the Images of America series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr '17 Lisa 64 1
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC