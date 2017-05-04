VIDEO: The Yadkin River overflowed banks due to Spring storm

Katie Billings thinks the dam on Big Elkin Creek at the Elkin Public Library where she works upstairs looks like it's churning chocolate in Willie Wonka's factory. After several days of nearly continuous rains, Elkin residents were reminded of the flood of 1916 when water heights reached 40 feet above normal, according to local historian Dr. S. Jason Couch in his book on Elkin written for the Images of America series.

