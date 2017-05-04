VIDEO: The Yadkin River overflowed banks due to Spring storm -
Katie Billings thinks the dam on Big Elkin Creek at the Elkin Public Library where she works upstairs looks like it's churning chocolate in Willie Wonka's factory. After several days of nearly continuous rains, Elkin residents were reminded of the flood of 1916 when water heights reached 40 feet above normal, according to local historian Dr. S. Jason Couch in his book on Elkin written for the Images of America series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC