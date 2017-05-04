VIDEO: Old Chatham Mill topic of first Explore Elkin roundtable discussion -
Many community leaders are interested in sharing their ideas about what they would like to see happen with the old Chatham property on the far east side of Main Street. Members of the community gathered at the Fairfield Inn on Tuesday to discuss potential uses for the old Chatham Mill property during the first of four roundtable discussions sponsored by Explore Elkin.
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurmond house
|16 hr
|New2NC
|1
|Dodge City
|16 hr
|New2NC
|1
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
