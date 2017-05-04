VIDEO: Old Chatham Mill topic of firs...

VIDEO: Old Chatham Mill topic of first Explore Elkin roundtable discussion -

Thursday May 4 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Many community leaders are interested in sharing their ideas about what they would like to see happen with the old Chatham property on the far east side of Main Street. Members of the community gathered at the Fairfield Inn on Tuesday to discuss potential uses for the old Chatham Mill property during the first of four roundtable discussions sponsored by Explore Elkin.

