Town land up for sale

Land on a prime thoroughfare in Elkin is up for grabs after town commissioners voted at their May meeting to list the two tracts for sale. The property in question, two parcels on CC Camp Road totaling 1.28 acres near the newly-constructed Advance Auto store, were purchased by the town several years ago to accommodate future plans for constructing a new fire station, explained Town Manager John Holcomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.