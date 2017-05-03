Surry Community offering free workshops to assist unemployed and underemployed

Surry Community College will be offering the following free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in May. No advanced registration is required. An Employability Lab will be open at multiple locations in Surry and Yadkin counties where those in need of assistance can visit a computer lab and seek help from employment specialists with tasks such as registering for and using NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter, and applying for jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.