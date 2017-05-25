Safe Kids Surry County, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital to host car seat clinic Saturday

Safe Kids Surry County and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital along with Elkin Fire Department and Elkin Police Department will be hosting a car seat inspection event Saturday at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital beginning at 10 a.m. for families in the Elkin and surrounding areas as part of the Safe Kids Worldwide Global Road Safety campaign. The #slowdown campaign seeks to increase understanding of the dangers of speed as a factor for road traffic deaths and injuries, and encourages drivers to slow down.

