Run 4 Hope color run to benefit Hope ...

Run 4 Hope color run to benefit Hope Swaim and her family -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Local organizers are working with nonprofit Sports Ministries again to hold Elkin's second color fun run/walk, this time to benefit Hope Swaim, a 9-year-old with special needs. The first color run in the community was held two years ago to benefit the three families affected when a man in the Ronda/Jonesville community opened fire on neighbors and law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thurmond house May 7 New2NC 1
Dodge City May 7 New2NC 1
News Sheriffa s Reports - Apr '17 Lisa 64 1
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05) Feb '17 Bob 8
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC