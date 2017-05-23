Rotary clubs host Habitat golf tourney Thursday
For over 20 years, the Rotary Clubs of Yadkinville and the Yadkin Valley have supported Habitat homebuilding in the community through their annual charity golf tournament. This year's event is Thursday at Cedarbrook Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurmond house
|May 7
|New2NC
|1
|Dodge City
|May 7
|New2NC
|1
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC