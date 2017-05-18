Principal raises spirits, funds -

Thursday May 18

Elkin Elementary School Principal Pam Colbert hangs out on the roof of the school while she raises $5,000 to pay for special needs playground equipment. Elkin sixth-graders visit Elkin Elementary Principal Pam Colbert on the roof of her school where she will stay until she raises $5,000 for special needs playground equipment.

