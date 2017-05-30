Pool opens; Cruise! Downtown Elkin st...

Pool opens; Cruise! Downtown Elkin starts; ghost tours return; and Kids Lounge holds party -

Thursday May 25 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Vehicles of various sorts are expected to line the streets of downtown Elkin for the kick off of the summer Cruise! Downtown Elkin, which will take place the fourth Saturday of each month 4 to 9 p.m., starting on Saturday. Featuring music to remind cruisers of this favorite past time in Elkin's rich history, this event is expected to draw vehicles from a variety of time periods and places.

