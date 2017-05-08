How Do You Like Those Apples? Ed and Vi Eddy provoke thoughts in Beanie Taylor, others
On May 5, 1945, Marion "Ed" Eddy and Violet "Vi" Deeter were joined, beginning a long line of mindful giving of self and spirit. Causing a cascade of questions to invoke more fulfilling behaviors in others, this relationship lead to interactions seen throughout Elkin daily as this reporter seeks to learn more about the community and the individuals in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurmond house
|21 hr
|New2NC
|1
|Dodge City
|21 hr
|New2NC
|1
|Sheriffa s Reports -
|Apr '17
|Lisa 64
|1
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Surry County Murder / May, 1996 (Dec '05)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|8
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC