Foundation awards grants to Elkin teachers -
Tom Flippin, left, and John Wiles, right, members of the Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation award grants to teachers at Elkin Elementary School Monday. In its second year of awarding grants to teachers, the Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation provided more than $3,500 for projects proposed through applications to the foundation board.
