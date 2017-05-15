Explosion at North Carolina Golf Cour...

Explosion at North Carolina Golf Course Kills 1

Monday May 15 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Wilkes County Chief Deputy Sheriff David Carson says the fire was reported early Thursday at the Countryside Golf Course in Elkin. Investigators say 64-year-old Gary Jordan died when a fire started in a building that stored golf carts.

