Elkin residents weigh in on proposed school tax increase

Tuesday May 9

Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris speaks to Elkin city residents at the Elkin School Board public input meeting held Monday. The Elkin City Schools Board of Education held a public forum Monday night in regard to increasing the supplemental school tax for residents of the school district from 12.2 percent to 14.5 percent.

