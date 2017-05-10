Elkin residents weigh in on proposed school tax increase -
Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris speaks to Elkin city residents at the Elkin School Board public input meeting held Monday. The Elkin City Schools Board of Education held a public forum Monday night in regard to increasing the supplemental school tax for residents of the school district from 12.2 percent to 14.5 percent.
