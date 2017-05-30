Elkin, Jonesville observing Memorial ...

Elkin, Jonesville observing Memorial Day with services -

Friday May 26 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Fall soldiers will be remembered in special services on both side of the Yadkin River Monday as residents in the area observe Memorial Day. Elkin's Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Monday at the bandstand of Elkin Municipal Park on N.C. 268.

