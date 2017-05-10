Elkin Fire Department hosting open ho...

Elkin Fire Department hosting open house Monday -

Elkin Fire Department will host a quarterly open house, beginning Monday night, to allow the public to stop by and visit. Members of the Elkin Fire Department will be welcoming the community into the fire station Monday for the first of its quarterly open houses it will be hosting.

