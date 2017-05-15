Elkin Board of Commissioners working ...

Elkin Board of Commissioners working on budget for 2017-18 fiscal year -

Sunday May 14

Elkin commissioners and department heads meet with Town Manager and Finance Director John Holcomb to discuss the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. During the budget process, Elkin commissioners and department heads met with Town Manager and Finance Director John Holcomb to discuss the current state of finances for the town as well as needs and concerns.

